Jury Convicts Juneau Man on Multiple Sexual Assault Counts

February 2, 2022

(Juneau, AK) – A Juneau jury on Tuesday convicted Wilbur James, 66, of Juneau on multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and attempted indecent viewing or photography.

The jury deliberated for about three hours before finding James guilty of sexual assault in the second degree in addition to sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, sexual assault in the third degree, five counts of attempted indecent viewing or photography of a minor and six counts of attempted indecent viewing or photography of an adult.

James is being held without bail at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 10 before Judge Daniel Schally. He faces a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

The trial spanned more than a month because it was delayed three different times because of COVID-19. The trial began on Dec. 22, 2021.

Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead, who prosecuted James, commended the trial participants for their diligence in pursuing justice, despite the delays and COVID issues. Woolfstead also praised AWARE, which was instrumental in providing victim support services throughout the trial.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.