Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Size is Set to Reach USD 9.60 Billion in 2028 Says Reports and Data

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Size – USD 5.47 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Trends – Rapid developments across construction industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moisture Curing Adhesives Market size is expected to reach USD 9.60 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Global market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as ongoing developments in material science technologies, rising demand for personal vehicles, and increasing application of moisture curing adhesives in wood working industries. Moisture curing adhesive is a type of adhesive that absorbs moisture to cause curing reaction. It is created using non-volatile prepolymers of urethane. Moisture cure adhesives mainly work on surfaces that are difficult to bond such as untreated metals, wood-based, or plastics surfaces that do not contain polyethylene or polypropylene.

Moisture curing adhesives are widely used in automotive, building, woodwork, marine part manufacturing, and other industries. Automotive segment is expected to register a relatively faster revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, rising disposable income, and rapid developments in the automobile industry. Moisture curing adhesives market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising investment in infrastructural development and increasing number of construction projects in countries in the region.

Key Companies:

Bostik SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, Tosoh Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Dow Corning Corporation.

Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market – Competitive Analysis

The global Moisture Curing Adhesives market report evaluates the revenues of the leading companies operating in this industry. According to our analysts, these companies hold a considerable portion of the overall Moisture Curing Adhesives market share. This section lists down the key strategic initiatives undertaken by these companies, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new business deals, new product launches, collaborations, technological upgradation, and several others, to reinforce their market positions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In April 2020, Dow launched DOWSIL EA-3838 Fast Adhesive, which is an advanced primer less silicone adhesive that offers strong bond to multiple clean substrates through room-temperature cure within five minutes.

Polyurethane segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for polyurethane in building and construction sector due to various benefits such as extreme compression and tension load-bearing capacity, and weather resistance property.

North America accounted for significantly larger revenue share among the regional markets in the global market in 2020. Increasing activities across construction and wood-coating industries and robust presence of key market players are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the moisture curing adhesives market based on product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyurethane

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Polyolefin

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Construction

Automotive

Woodworking

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

