Fandrum Announces Collaboration with Balaji Telefilms

Fandrum, A Social Media Platform specifically designed for fans announces collaboration with The “Balaji Telefilms”

DELHI, INDIA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fandrum and Balaji Telefilms are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic collaboration, combining Fandrum’s “Fan Power” with Balaji Telefilms “engaging shows” to facilitate the fandrum’s objective to recognize the power of true fans and rewarding them with unlimited, exclusive rewards and chances that no other organization has ever been able to provide.

With Fan-Engagement playing an increasingly important and critical role in every entertainment business, Fandrum recognizes the need to accelerate the implementation of “Rewarding Fan Loyalty with Rewards and Exclusiveness”, so that the fan will feel more connected and encouraged to engage with the show, actors, movies and director and entities that are responsible for entertaining the masses.

As the rapid growth of digital entertainment takes center stage in our everyday lives, Fandrum aims to provide the best digital entertainment experience for millions of followers globally. The company originally was founded with a concise vision - to bring fans closer to their favorite stars and movies by offering opportunities to interact with each other, as well as exclusive interview videos, cast, news, and much more.

The Fandrum and Balaji Telefilms bring together the chance in the fan-engagement, entertainment industry, and content consuming practices to experience a drastic change in the fan experience altogether.

Fandrum recognizes that the Fans are the backbone of any show or movie. It is their loyalty and thoughtfulness that determines how far a show will run. That’s why almost every entertainment house is eager to get their hands on as many of these fans as possible. Collaborations play a fundamental role in not only drawing in large fan followings for a particular show but also in creating opportunities for fans to engage with the show and build even stronger relationships with content providers.

“The Fandrum - Balaji Telefilms collaboration is a powerful combination. Fandrum’s understanding of Fans, the concept of fan-engagement and collaborative approach to be the beneficiary of broadcasters, as well as the Fans with Balaji Telefilms content and close collaborations with Actors and shows, will bring a drastic change in the fan-celebrity relationship.”

- Samridhi Katyal, Founder at Fandrum

Fandrum is a unique platform that aims to bridge the gap that exists between the fans and their favorite shows and actors. The most important feature of Fandrum is the ability to engage with content and share them on multiple social media channels. Fandrum has the power of fans and is able to gather a database of data that includes all the details of shows and movies that the fans like.

While this entire process will help producers, distributors, and channel partners to find the right audience they are looking for, it will also help the fans to get the storyline, actors, and kind of content that they want.

Fandrum for broadcasters has been developed aiming to make the movie and show creation process simpler, more efficient, and faster so that the production companies have the advantage of easily getting their audience involved in the process while improving their general workflow.

Fandrum’s partnerships program brings together leading media and entertainment corporations with influential actors. Programs include cross-promotion between actors and TV shows, exclusive meet-up chances, exclusive merchandise, and brand integration - creating opportunities for shows and actors and participating parties to increase their audience, reach new demographics and generate revenue.

“As the entertainment industry gets more competitive, Fan Engagement is getting increasingly important for the survival of the business. Fan Engagement will help in building a solid foundation for building loyalty and anticipation.”

- Vipul Chaube, Co-Founder at Fandrum

The collaboration not only gives broadcasters an edge but there’s much more for the fans. The increasing popularity of content-based streaming platforms in the country has paved the way for many interesting collaborations between content producers, streamers, and celebrities. Everyone seems to be rushing to partner with each other, making the investment community happy. Fandrum is the latest entrant in the content streaming space and seeks to bridge broadcasters with their audiences through the most anticipated medium - Television. Making itself unique by allowing all types of broadcasters to leverage the platform it intends to witness exponential growth.

Fandrum has always been in the news for its innovative marketing strategy. Once again making headlines, Fandrum has also introduced a brand new rewards program. This recent collaboration is a ‘rewarded subscription’ for an online entertainment platform “Alt Balaji”, which is an extension of its fan engagement strategy. Users from across the globe will be able to enjoy unlimited streaming of all premium content on AltBalaji by simply watching some promotional videos and completing easy social tasks every week, on personal computers as well as smartphones.

