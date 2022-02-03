DroneDeploy Joins Women and Drones as Corporate Partner
Joint initiative will focus on education for underrepresented groups in drone industry.
Joint initiative will focus on education for underrepresented groups in drone industry.
— Rebecca Lehman, DroneDeploy Social Impact Program Manager
reality capture industry leader DroneDeploy. This joint strategic initiative will focus on education.
“As the leading drone software company, we could not be more thrilled to partner with Women and Drones,” says Rebecca Lehman DroneDeploy’s Social Impact Program Manager. “We need to expand the drone industry and our company to create a future where everyone can grow and thrive. We are glad to have the Women and Drones network as a resource for our own employees and to collaborate for the greater advancement of underrepresented groups in the drone industry.”
Women and Drones was founded six years ago by CEO Sharon Rossmark. The female-focused educational programs range from kindergarten to career, in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry. The goal is to inspire more women to pursue careers in STEM and aviation. Rossmark says, “We are very excited to establish this educational initiative with DroneDeploy. Our mission to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in the drone industry is moving forward with the help of such influential corporate partners.”
Lehman added, “Over the next year, we are looking forward to partnering on a strategic initiative to expand opportunity and diversity in the drone industry by focusing on education. Together with Women and Drones, we are identifying new pathways to support and grow outreach programs for women of color in the drone industry. Small nonprofit and community programs like Black Girls Drone are already leading the way and showing enormous promise for social upliftment. Together we plan to accelerate that growth through new resourcing, collaboration, and access.”
DroneDeploy - DroneDeploy is the leading enterprise-grade site reality platform. Trusted by brands globally, DroneDeploy captures every dimension of job sites, structures, and assets, and transforms them into meaningful insights for industries including construction, energy, and agriculture. Through interior and exterior data capture, DroneDeploy enables professional mapping, 3D modeling, and reporting on any device, anywhere in the world. To learn more, visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.
Women and Drones - Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight. Find out more by visiting www.WomenandDrones.com.
