Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size to Reach Valuation of $33.29 Billion by 2023

Electronic Health Records

There would be a significant increase in the use of cloud-based EHRs as there is negligible investment needed to procure a cloud-based EHR.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic health records (EHRs) are real-time, patient-centered health records that include all the information related to a patient's medical history. They allow instant availability of a patient's health records to the authorized users. The global EHR market was valued at $23,592 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $33,294 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in adoption of EHR, increased use of cloud-based EHR software, rapid surge in aging population, and subsequent rise in the number of chronic diseases drive the market growth. However, high cost of EHR and increase in concerns regarding the patient data safety & security are expected to impede the market growth. Moreover, huge market potential in the developing regions are expected to offer further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4542

Based on product, server-based EHR software is expected to maintain its dominant (more than half of the market share in 2016) position during the analysis period as it allows for a wide range of customization, is interoperable, and has a robust support from vendors.

Based on type, the inpatient EHR segment held the major market share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period as can integrate data of lab, pharmacy, x-ray, billing systems and many other hospital departments so that data consistency is maintained while sharing patient information between each of the various hospital departments.

North America accounted for nearly half of the global market in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of information technology in the healthcare industry, increasing baby boomer population, increasing demand for better healthcare, and increasing demand for interoperable medical devices/solutions. Moreover, government support and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to present new growth opportunities to the players in this market.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4542

The Major Key Players Are:

AdvancedMD, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., CureMD Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Greenway Health, LLC, and Quality Systems, Inc.

Key Findings of the Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market:

• The cloud-based software segment accounted for more than two-fifths share in the global market.

• Ambulatory EHR is expected to be the fastest growing technology with a CAGR of 5.6%.

• The hospitals segment held a major share of more than two-fifths of the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain it throughout the forecast period.

• Clinical application segment occupied one-third share of the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain it throughout the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-health-records-EHR-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.