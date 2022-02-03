Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market is estimated to be US$ 30.9 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period - By PMI

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product Type (Upright, Robotics, Stick, Hand-held, Canister, Wet or Dry, and Backpack), By Mode of Sale (Offline and Online), By Application (Commercial and Household), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cordless vacuum cleaner market is projected to grow from US$ 5380.34 million in 2019 to US$ 30983.7 million by 2029. Global cordless vacuum cleaner market is driven by huge demand for less time consuming cleaning and automated solution for cleaning to maintain hygiene for better infrastructural facilities. Moreover, the cordless vacuum cleaner is eco- friendly which is expected to upsurge the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increase in urban population and improving standards of living is creating lucrative opportunities for the target market key players. In addition, cordless vacuum cleaner can work without any electric connection this makes vacuum cleaner handy which is the current target market trend observed.

The report " Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product Type (Upright, Robotics, Stick, Hand-held, Canister, Wet or Dry, and Backpack), By Mode of Sale (Offline and Online), By Application (Commercial and Household), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, Bissell, Inc. acquired Sanitaire Corporation which is the commercial vacuum brand to improve the user cleaning experience and deliver products that increase productivity.

Analyst View:

People's spending capacity is increasing due to an increase in the working population and rising disposable income. They seek to adapt to technology improvements that will allow them to complete the same duties in less time in order to save time and energy. The same is true in this business, where technology is upgraded on a regular basis. As a result of the transition, vacuum cleaners have become more popular, as they are easier to use and clean in less time. This is the primary reason for its high popularity among today's youth.





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product Type (Upright, Robotics, Stick, Hand-held, Canister, Wet or Dry, and Backpack), By Mode of Sale (Offline and Online), By Application (Commercial and Household), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, Request Sample:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2804

Key Market Insights from the report:



Global cordless vacuum cleaner market is projected to grow from US$ 5380.34 million in 2019 to US$ 30983.7 million by 2029. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, application, and region.

By product type , the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented into upright, robotics, stick, hand-held, canister, wet or dry, and backpack. Hand held product type segment is expected to dominate the product type segment over the forecast period owing to its high use across the globe.

, the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented into upright, robotics, stick, hand-held, canister, wet or dry, and backpack. Hand held product type segment is expected to dominate the product type segment over the forecast period owing to its high use across the globe. By mode of sale , the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is categorized into offline and online. Offline mode of sale segment is estimated to dominate the mode of sale segment as consumers usually prioritize to buy cordless vacuum cleaner offline.

, the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is categorized into offline and online. Offline mode of sale segment is estimated to dominate the mode of sale segment as consumers usually prioritize to buy cordless vacuum cleaner offline. By application , the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented into commercial and household. Household application segment is expected to dominate the application segment owing to high usage of cordless vacuum cleaner in household application

, the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented into commercial and household. Household application segment is expected to dominate the application segment owing to high usage of cordless vacuum cleaner in household application By region, North America is expected to be the dominating target market over the forecast period. Increase in consumer preference to switch from conventional cleaning technique to automated cleaning solutions is majorly fueling the target market growth in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period due to rise in urban population and improving standards of living. China is majorly augmenting the target market in Asia Pacific.

Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/2804

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market:

The prominent player operating in the global cordless vacuum cleaner market includes Bissell Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Electrolux AB, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Philips AG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Haier Group Corp, Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product Type , 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Upright Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Robotics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Sticks Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Handheld Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Canister Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Wet and Dry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Backpack Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Mode of Sale , 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Offline Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Online Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Commercial Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Household Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Click here for complete TOC

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Releated Reports:

Sales Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com