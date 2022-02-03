Wearable Medical Device Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Type (Diagnostic (ECG, Heart, Pulse, BP, Sleep), Therapeutic (Pain, Insulin)), Application (Fitness, RPM), Product (Smartwatch, Patch), Grade (Consumer, Clinical), Channel (Pharmacy, Online). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The term wearable medical devices describes independent devices that are worn by a person and provides medical monitoring or support over a long-lasting period of time. Their unique characteristic is that they are worn either as an accessory or are fixed into clothing. Such devices normally incorporate non-invasive physiological sensors, data processing modules, medical feedback, and wireless data transmission capabilities. They are small, light, unobtrusive, and designed for operation by unskilled users.

COVID-19 Impact on Wearable Medical Devices Market

The pandemic COVID 19 is increasing day by day in majority regions. And the threat of life is still remains the same. Along with this fear of life is increasing in every individual. People are becoming more aware about their health. People are avoiding going hospitals for other health treatments. These market products are easily available and use of this product are friendly in nature. They can be used at residents. So, this market is growing in this period of COVID 19.

Market Drivers

The growth of industries such as home healthcare and remote patient monitoring devices is expected to positively influence the demand for wearable devices. In addition, increasing consumer focus on fitness and efforts towards leading a healthy lifestyle are expected to positively fuel the product demand.

The complexity and rise in healthcare have increased over recent years. Also due to inactive lifestyle, the incidence and prevalence of lifestyles- associated disorders, such as diabetes and hypertension is projected to increase over the future period. Some of these diseases demand continuous monitoring of several physiological parameters for example blood sugar and blood pressure levels. These reasons are driving this market to growth.

Market Opportunities

The therapeutic device segment is expected to expand over the period because of increasing influx of these products. Moreover, a strong pipeline of therapeutic devices such as intelligent asthma management devices, wearable pain reliever devices, and insulin management devices is expected to assist market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Global Wearable Medical Devices market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market

Some of the companies mentioned-Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Biotelemetry Inc.(US),Apple, Inc. (US), Dexcom Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US),Masimo Corporation(US),GE Healthcare(US), Bio-Beat Technologies (Israel), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US),VitalConnect (US), Minttihealth (US),Preventive Solutions, Inc. (US),CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd (China), Biotricity Inc.(US), Verily Life Sciences. (US), Cyrcadia Asia Limited (Hong Kong), ten3T healthcare (India),Fitbit, Inc. (US) ,Garmin Ltd (Switzerland),Xiaomi Technologies (China) and Huawei Corporation (China).

