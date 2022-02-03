Current Foods Making Waves Bringing Plant-Based Sushi-Grade Seafood Direct to Consumer

Eat poke, save the planet. The next wave of alternative protein: sushi-grade and plant-based seafood, is now delivering to your door

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Foods, formerly Kuleana, rebrands itself as it enters the direct-to-consumer market with sushi-grade, plant-based, and ready-to-eat seafood. TIME magazine named Current Foods’ plant-based tuna one of 2021's Best Inventions and called it "the catch of tomorrow." Now, that “catch of tomorrow” is available in the current. Current Foods is the first plant-based seafood with taste, texture, and nutritional density that goes toe-to-toe with the traditional stuff and it will soon be available for consumers to order to their doorstep.



Beginning today, Current Foods will be opening up website sign-ups to get on the early access waitlist to shop its D2C plant-based tuna and salmon. Previously the product was only available and served through restaurants and food service, including Erewhon Market, Blue Sushi Sake Grill, and Matthew Kenney Cuisine.

“Since we began our company journey 3 years ago, our goal has been to create plant-based products that enable us to enjoy the best parts of seafood: taste, texture, and nutrition, without any of its usual drawbacks: mercury, microplastics, and oceanic depletion. The rollout of Current Foods – bringing the future of sustainable eating to the current – is a massive step forward in realizing this goal,” says Jacek Prus, CEO and Cofounder of newly rebranded Current Foods. “These products are now available for everyday consumption, from the comfort of home. Enjoy a Current Foods poke, ceviche, or crudo and restore our ocean’s health in one bite.”

Meticulously formulated over 2 years by a team that’s spent decades working in food science, Current Foods has always gone one step further than making plant-based seafood – the company makes seafood…that just happens to be made from plants. This distinction guides the company’s product development and its uncompromising standards on taste, texture, and nutrition.

Current Foods uses 100% plant-based ingredients including algae, bamboo, peas, and radish to provide consumers a taste of the ocean while staying true to its plant powered roots. The new addition of pea-protein to the product’s ingredient profile, brings a higher level of protein to the product, further fortifying the product’s original cocktail of omega-3 DHAs, iron, vitamin B12, and fiber, and preparing it to appeal to more Flexitarian and plant-curious eaters.

Readers will get early access to this next frontier of plant-based eating on currentfoods.com by signing up for their D2C waitlist, and be among the first to get the catch of tomorrow delivered to their door.

