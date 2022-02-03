BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is now Listed in WhiteBIT, a Top35 Cryptocurrency Exchange & becomes one of the hottest crypto of 2022

BitcoinZ is now available in WhiteBIT BITCOINZ skyrockets while DeFi and tokens slump during the last month Invitation to WhiteBIT exchange by BITCOINZ BITCOINZ Pure cryptocurrency Fundamentals and its Fixes for the BITCOIN Flaws BITCOINZ information table

LONDON, LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BITCOINZ is now listed in WhiteBIT Exchange with USDT and BTC trading pairs.People who wish to register in WhiteBIT exchange can use this invitation from the BITCOINZ Community Why WhiteBIT?WhiteBIT is one of the top35 exchanges with more than half a billion $ daily volume, presence in 190+ countries, 2 million users and 400 trading pairs.In addition it is a very fast growing exchange, climbing in higher positions in the lists of the best exchanges, during the last 3 years.WhiteBIT is based in Esthonia and it is a licensed crypto CEX supporting many different payment methods. Deposits and withdrawals are possible with Visa and MasterCard, as well as Advcash, Qiwi, Mercuryo, Geo-Pay, Interkassa, monobank and Perfect Money.The fact that fiat currency deposits are permitted also makes this exchange an “entry-level exchange”, meaning an exchange where new crypto investors can take their first steps into the exciting crypto world.At last but not least, this trading platform stores 96% of all assets in cold storage. As with most other exchanges, the user can also enable two factor authentication to log in. There are also IP-detection features, biometrics confirmation and more. All in all, WhiteBIT seems to focus on security.Positive ReviewsMost people in crypto possibly already know that building a good name in the crypto exchange industry is not the easier thing.Many clients don’t understand how to use their crypto assets. Or there are fraudulent people who write negative reviews in order to advertise “specialized services in recovering funds” etc and all these result in many negative reviews even for popular exchanges like Binance or Kucoin.Despite this fact, WhiteBIT makes it to be among the top performers in the most reviewing platforms like TrustPilot or CryptocurrencyExchanges. At the same time it enjoys top rated reviews for its apple or android apps. These complete the image of a reputable exchange that can really partner with a pure cryptocurrency project like BITCOINZ and help it jump to the next level.What about BITCOINZ ? Why it is has this impressive uptrend for weeks even during a general cryptocurrency bear market ?There are four main reasons behind this move.- BITCOINZ had three listings in 2022: In TradeOgre, Exbitron and now in WhiteBIT exchange.-The Project presented a new Dynamic Roadmap on 22-January-2022 in the Z-Brain Meeting of the BITCOINZ Community. The new Roadmap can be found in the main page of the Project.- BITCOINZ is in a development frenzy recently with new developers joining its Community and many nice advancements in the Project's ecosystem like the BITCOINZ-DEX , the Army-Z , the Connect-Z and more.- Most importantly, BITCOINZ is a pure cryptocurrency network that follows all the fundamentals that the classic Bitcoin introduced for years, with many extra advantages.How BITCOINZ differs from the classic Bitcoin without breaking the classic fundamentals ?BITCOINZ (BTCZ) was launched on 2017 and is a pure cryptocurrency that offers solutions to all the five “flaws” of the legendary Bitcoin :1) Its scalability offered higher transaction speed and more transactions per second2) BITCOINZ’s high maximum supply is the ideal for easier prices without long non integer numbers.3) The 21B coin supply in combination with the much more transactions per second, guarantees super low, next to zero fees even if it had the BTC cap and network load. BitcoinZ is ideal for transferring even very small sums of under $10 with ~0% cost.4) BITCOINZ’s ASIC resistant Zhash algorithm protects the PC miners from the ASIC elites. This way it achieves a Decentralized Network with truly fair distribution of coins to the world Community. Not to the rich people owning an ASIC device.5) BITCOINZ features private transactions offering true privacy for everyone.6) (extra) BITCOINZ is a green Proof of Work Network since a) it utilizes a much more energy efficient algo than BTC b) the users can use their PCs for other activities while mining BTCZ because only the GPU is (mildly) used for the process and c) it supports more transactions per second with plenty of space for future upgrades.At the same time BITCOINZ fulfills all the fundamentals of a pure cryptocurrency :1) It was founded by anonymous founders and it is a 100% Community Driven project, with no central authority issuing coins.2) 100% of its coin supply is distributed to its network’s supporters (miners) with the Proof of Work model. Everyone if free to join it with the mining procedure using just a PC.3) It had the fairest launch ever with absolutely no premine , no initial coin offerings and no instamine period (something that is questionable even for Bitcoin).4) It is an asset that acts as a hedge against inflation because it has a fixed maximum supply and reduced coin emission over time with fair and slow mining halving plan, every 4 years.Why BITCOINZ uses the "BITCOIN" name and why it is really different from the so many projects that used it.BITCOINZ used the "BITCOIN" name adding a Z because it honored and followed all the aforementioned fundamentals that the classic BITCOIN introduced (fair rules, 100% Community Driven, 100% Decentralized, 100% Proof of Work) and at the same time it offed Zero fees, only PC-mining with its Zhash algorithm and optional privacy based on the Zk-snarks cryptography. So there was no better name to describe all these than "BITCOIN+Z".It is worth mentioning that BITCOINZ is the oldest and maybe the only "BITCOIN" named project that can still be mined with a normal PC and it is not a Bitcoin blockchain fork since it had its own genesis block.Other crypto projects that have used the "Bitcoin" name, did it afterwards, in a misleading way or they are just copies of the BITCOIN's blockchain (blockchain-forks) that have given free coins (forkdrops) to the Bitcoin holders. In such a way, these "BITCOIN" named projects try to enjoy a high free exposure by distributing coins to the BITCOIN owners. Sometimes bad actors from the BITCOIN chain-fork projects even steal the private keys from the BTC owners that try to claim their free coins in the BTC-forks.In contrast, BITCOINZ had its own unique blockchain exactly like Bitcoin did and never made any forkdrops. Offering equal opportunities to everyone by distributing the 100% of its supply to the whole world Community and not to a closed team. Exactly like a real cryptocurrency should be destined to do, being a gift of Freedom and Equality.A Conclusion for the cryptocurrency moves of the last monthAs a conclusion, the moves that we saw during the last month are a trend and not a random event.The biggest victims of this new downtrend are the very overvalued cryptocurrencies and the DeFi projects, especially their tokens because of the hyper-inflation and the many useless meme/scam projects .BITCOINZ, being among the most classic, pure mineable projects with many advantages over Bitcoin, fixed supply and the most fair rules ever, makes it to surprise everyone acting as a hedge against inflation, questionable crypto and scam tokens.

