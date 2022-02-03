Submit Release
B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market Size, Share, Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2028

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "B-cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. At this time, there is no cure for recurrent cancer and therefore BCMA targeted therapies provide successful therapeutic options for the treatment of recurrent MM.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of MM and introduction of novel therapies is expected to propel growth of the global b-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, over 75,000 people suffered from relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in 2016, with a relative survival rate of 5 years. Moreover, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2017, over 30,280 new cases of MM will be diagnosed in the U.S. and 12,590 people will die from the disease. MM is the second most common hematological malignancy in the U.S. and European countries.

Furthermore, according to the same source, the lifetime risk of contracting MM in the U.S. is 1 in 143 (0.7%). At present, there are no cure for recurrent cancer and thus BCMA provide therapeutic options for the treatment of recurrent or refractory MM. Thus, with the increasing number of recurring cases of MM, the adoption of these therapies is also increasing.

Regional Insights:

Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness robust growth in the global b-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market due to the increasing prevalence of MM and increasing number of recurring cases in these regions. For instance, as reported by the Cancer Research UK, as of 2014, myeloma the 18th most common cancer in the U.K., with around 15 new cases reported every day. Moreover, the prevalence MM is expected to increase by 11% by 2035; that is 12 cases per 100,000.

Furthermore, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, MM represented 8.2% of all blood cancers in Africa in 2014.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeted therapies market are Celgene Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Juno Therapeutics, Affimed N.V, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Autolus Ltd., Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., and Gilead Sciences. Inc.

Key Developments:

Players in the market are focusing on developing and launching new therapies and are engaged in clinical and pre-clinical trials. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and Bluebird Bio, Inc. are developing an anti-BCMA drug to treat relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma, whereas Boehringer Ingelheim is engaged in conduction clinical trials for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

