COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% | Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holding AG
COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) is caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which is a RNA virus.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global COVID-19 Nasal Swab Test Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.
Nasal swabs are used to collect secretions from the inner surface of nostril in order to diagnose various diseases including COVID-19. The global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is estimated to be valued at US$ 111.3 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Drivers
Emergence of Covid-19 is expected to propel growth of the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market over the forecast period. For instance, globally, as of 5:35pm CET, 1 February 2022, there have been 376,478,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,666,064 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 31 January 2022, a total of 9,901,135,980 vaccine doses have been administered.
Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market over the forecast period. For example, Roche Diagnostics, in partnership with SD Biosensor Inc., a Korean technology solutions provider, launched a new rapid antigen COVID-19 nasal swab test that provides results within 15 minutes, in March 2021.
Market Opportunities
Funding for R&D in diagnostics solutions for COVID-19 is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market. For example, in July 2020, National Institutes of Health announced plans to spend US$ 248.7 million for R&D in diagnostics solutions for COVID-19.
Moreover, R&D of advanced diagnostics solutions for COVID-19 is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market. For example, in July 2020, Helix OpCo, LLC announced development of standardized nasal swab kits in bulk for the collection of nasal secretion samples to detect SARS-CoV-2.
Market Trends
The global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is witnessing adoption of partnership activities. For example, Accumen Inc. partnered with EnvisionTec, a Germany-based technology company, to manufacture 3D printed nasal swabs for diagnosis of COVID-19.
The global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is also witnessing R&D of low cost products. For example, Innovation Lab, Aga Khan University, Pakistan, in May 2020, reported development of low-cost, 3-D printed prototype of nasal swab for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.
3D printing can be used to produce nasal swabs. For instance, in September 2020, 3D MEDiTech, a medical devices company, in collaboration with University of Melbourne, Australia, boosted the production of the first indigenous 3-D printed nasal swab for diagnosis of COVID-19. The new swabs, according to a study published in Medical Journal of Australia in May 2020, were as effective as commercially available nasal swabs.
Market Restraints
Product recall is expected to hinder growth of the COVID-19 nasal swab test market. For example, Health Canada in May 2020, recalled Spartan Bioscience, Inc.’s rapid COVID-19 diagnostic kits due to efficacy concerns of the product.
Key Players
Major players operating in the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market include, 3M Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, BioMerieux SA, Cepheid, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., LumiraDx Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, Lucira Health, Mesa Biotech, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., PrivaPath Diagnostics Limited, QIAGEN N.V., Quidel Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sherlock Biosciences.
Segmentation
On the basis of product type, the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is segmented into:
Foam Tipped Swabs
Non-Woven
Others
On the basis of diagnostics type, the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is segmented into:
Molecular Diagnostics
CRISPR & Biosensors
Others
On the basis of mode, the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is segmented into:
Point-of-Care
Non Point-of-Care
On the basis of end user, the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is segmented into:
Hospital & Clinic
Laboratories & Diagnostics Centers
Others
On the basis of region, the global COVID-19 nasal swab test market is segmented into:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany
U.K
Spain
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
GCC Countries
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
North Africa
Central Africa
