Carbon and Energy Management Software Market | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2030

Increase in the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission majorly drives the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high initial installation setup cost and high maintenance cost of carbon and energy management restrain the growth of the carbon and energy management software market.

Major industry players - IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Computer Association International, Inc., Schneider Electric, Verisae, Inc., MetricStream Inc., ACCUVIO, AssetWorks Ltd., Carbon Clear Limited, and Source One Management Services Pvt. Ltd.

The report segments the market on the basis of solution, application, industry verticals, and geography. According to the solution, the market is classified into carbon management system, utility billing system, customer information system, demand response management, and others. Based on the application, it is bifurcated into home and building energy management systems. On the basis of industry verticals, the market is categorized into power & utilities, public sector, office and commercial building, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, and others. By geography, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global carbon and energy management software market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

