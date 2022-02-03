Opioids Agonist Drugs Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022-2028 | Pfizer, Egalet Corporation, Allergan

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Opioids Agonist Drugs Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Opioid agonists have been used to treat opioid addiction since the early 1960s. Opioid drugs act on the opioid receptors present in the central and peripheral nervous system. Opioids can be administered as oral pills, patches, liquids, parenteral, or lozenges. Opioids, a class of drugs, are prescribed pain relievers. Use of prescribed opioid drug is safe for pain management.

Drivers:

High prevalence of chronic pain is expected to augment the growth of the global opioids agonist drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the American Legislative Exchange Council, over 100 million Americas suffered from chronic pain in 2015, which is significantly more than the number of diabetics in the United States.

Moreover, government regulations to reduce the number of deaths due to opioid overdose are expected to boost growth of the global opioids agonist drugs market. Research organizations and market players are also focusing on developing novel opioid applications.

Restraints:

Drug abuse is expected to hinder growth of the global opioids agonist drugs market during the forecast period. Overdose of opioid pain relievers can be fatal. For instance, as per the National Institute of Drug Abuse, there has been a significant increase in deaths related to drug overdose involving prescription opioid painkillers and various federal and state laws have been enacted to contain this epidemic.

Regional Insights:

North America and Europe are expected to witness robust growth in the global opioids agonist drugs market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic pain and increasing demand for opioids agonist drugs in the region. As reported by the British Journal of Anesthesia, in 2013, over 20% of Europe population suffered from chronic pain, leading to an estimated economic burden of around US$ 250 billion per annum in Europe and US$ 150 billion in the U.S.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global opioids agonist drugs market are Purdue Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Actavis Plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Egalet Corp., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Buy This Complete Business Report With Flat USD 2000 Off @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/135

