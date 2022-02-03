Alfalfa Hay Market Size 2022-2028 Top Companies, Regions, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities

Estimated growth USD 35980 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7%

Global Alfalfa Hay Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Alfalfa Hay. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Alfalfa Hay market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Alfalfa hay is an excellent source of good quality protein and fiber. Alfalfa is a legume hay and is sometimes called “lucerne”. These hays are higher in protein and minerals and are more palatable than grass hays. Alfalfa in particular is high in energy and is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. When properly cured, alfalfa is the best of the legume hays from a nutrient standpoint. It has the most feed value of all the perennial pasture forages. Alfalfa is used as for horses, dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other farm animals.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Alfalfa Hay Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Alfalfa Hay market size is estimated to be worth USD 30670 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 35980 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Alfalfa Hay Bales accounting for % of the Alfalfa Hay global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Dairy Cow Feed segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Alfalfa Hay market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

Anderson Hay

ACX Global

Bailey Farms

Aldahra Fagavi

Grupo Osés

Gruppo Carli

Border Valley Trading

Barr-Ag

Alfa Tec

Standlee Hay

Sacate Pellet Mills

Oxbow Animal Health

M&C Hay

Market Segmentation:

Alfalfa Hay market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Alfalfa Hay report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Alfalfa Hay Bales

Alfalfa Hay Pellets

Alfalfa Hay Cubes

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy Cow Feed

Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed

Pig Feed

Poultry Feed

Others

In terms of product, Alfalfa Hay Bales is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dairy Cow Feed, followed by Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed, Pig Feed, Poultry Feed, etc.

Regional Analysis:

Global Alfalfa Hay key players include Anderson Hay, ACX Global, Bailey Farms, Grupo Osés, Aldahra Fagavi, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 3%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and South America, both with a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, Alfalfa Hay Bales is the largest segment, with a share about 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Dairy Cow Feed, followed by Beef Cattle & Sheep Feed, Pig Feed, Poultry Feed, etc.

Market by Region:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and South America, both with a share about 15 percent.

