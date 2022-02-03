Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Insights 2022 Market Size, Applications, Volume, Value and Forecast to 2028 | Absolute Reports

Manufactures - NSSMC, Interpipe, OMK Steel, EVRAZ NTMK

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market size is estimated to be worth USD 3103.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3515.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.1% during the review period. Asia-Pacific is the largest Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market with about 45% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 17% market share.

Rail Wheel market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Rail Wheel. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Rail Wheels a type of Wheel specially designed for use on rail tracks. The Wheels is on the rails without guidance except for the shape of the tyre in relation to the rail head. Contrary to popular belief, the flanges should not touch the rails. Flanges are only a last resort to prevent the wheels becoming derailed - they're a safety feature. The Wheel tyre is coned and the rail head slightly curved.

Ideally, the Wheel profile should be determined by agreement between the railway infrastructure owner and the rolling stock owner. Of course, it varies from place to place but it is rarely a simple angle. It's usually a carefully calculated compound form. With respect to the rail angle, in the UK for example, it is set at 1 in 20 (1/20 or 0.05). In the US and France it's usually at 1/40. Light rail systems operating over roadways will have special profiles.



Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include



NSSMC

Interpipe

OMK Steel

EVRAZ NTMK

Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

Lucchini RS

Rail Wheel Factory

GHH-Bonatrans

Amsted Rail

CAF

Comsteel

Magang (Group) Holding

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

Datong ABC Castings Company Limited (DACC)

Xinyang Amsted Tonghe Wheels

ZHIQI RAILWAY EQUIPMENT

Market Segmentation:

Rail Wheel market report deliversstudy of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

High speed

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

Locos

Segment by Application

OE Market

AM Market

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific is the largest Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) market with about 45% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 17% market share.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

