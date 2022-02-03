Domestic Violence in Switzerland: a Human Rights abuse increased by drugs and alcohol

Volunteers informing about Human Rights at the famous Cornavin train station

Civil Society linked to Scientology are giving a caring hand on this with drug prevention campaigns and human rights education.

because we don’t want this problem to continue to increase. It is men, women and children who suffer, so we have to stop it” — Ivan Arjona Pelado

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug “normalization” is on its way to creating a pandemic of violence in Switzerland. Of course, one could say it is exaggerated, but how much domestic violence is too much? How much drugs and alcohol abuse are too much? Many of us would answer that any violence, domestic or not, is too much; any drug/alcohol abuse is too much; and when they all combine, it is a perfect explosive problem that needs urgent attention and care.

Recognizing this increasing problem, concerned citizens are hitting the streets in Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, Zurich, and other cities, distributing information about the short, medium and long term effects of drugs and alcohol on the bodies and wellbeing of people.

Swiss Scientologists are among those doing something about this issue in as many cities as possible, and they do this inspired by different campaigns run on a routine basis by the worldwide community of the Scientology Religion. These campaigns are “The Truth About Drugs”, “Youth for Human Rights”, and The Way to Happiness”.

We asked Ivan Arjona, the European representative for Scientology, about these projects. Arjona said that “They are all based and/or inspired by teachings of L. Ron Hubbard, who took a lot of care on providing society with workable methods to make this one a better world, both on the physical and the spiritual grounds.”

According to reports, The Truth About drugs campaign is reaching more and more people, and this can certainly have a future effect on decreasing the problem. The fewer drugs and alcohol, the fewer irrational actions. Then the “Know Your Rights” campaign is also informing about the UN Universal Declaration on Human Rights; as proven in many places and households “helps not only to respect them but also to be stronger and do something so that someone else does not violate your rights” said one of the local volunteers.