Self-heating Food Packaging market Projected To Grow 4.45% Cagr through 2026 | Tempra Technology Inc., HeatGen, LLC

Self Heating Food Packaging Market

Self-heating food packaging can heat food contents without external heat sources.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Self-heating food packaging can heat food contents without external heat sources. Unlike traditional microwaves, this technology requires no electricity to heat up food. The convenience of self-heating packaging is evident by the fact that the temperature of the product reaches hot enough for it to be consumed within 15-20 minutes. It can also be stored at room temperature and heated up instantly, making it convenient for people who need to eat quickly on the go.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global self-heating food packaging market include, Heat Food & Drink Ltd., HeatGen, LLC, Luxfer Magtech Inc., Tempra Technology Inc., and The 42 Degrees Company.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of self-heating food packaging is expected to propel growth of the global self-heating food packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, U.S-based coffee roaster La Colombe partnered with HeatGen to test-market a pair of canned coffees that can become piping hot with just a simple twist.

Moreover, launch of on-the-go breakfast products is also expected to propel growth of the global self-heating food packaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Sweet Earth Foods, a subsidiary of Nestle USA, launched Sweet Earth Breakfast Bowls made with cage-free eggs and provide 17 to 20 grams of protein per bowl.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in demand for on-the-go breakfast, which in turn is expected to boost demand for self-heating food packaging.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global self-heating food packaging market are focused on development and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, High Brew Coffee launched new self-heating cans that are powered by HeatGen technology at the bottom of each can.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of packaging type, the global self-heating food packaging market is segmented into:

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Containers

Bags

