Sixty-four new rental homes open in Maple Ridge

CANADA, February 2 - Families and individuals are moving into 64 new rental homes recently purchased by the Province to provide more rental housing for people in Maple Ridge.

“Our government understands that it’s not just those living in the streets that need support for affordable housing – the people who provide the services everyone depends on are finding themselves having to live further and further away from their jobs, leading to long commutes, traffic and decreased quality of life,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “Projects like Turnock Manor provide the homes that middle-income individuals and families need to continue to live and work in the communities they call home, which helps ensure more livable communities for everyone.”

Located at 22325 St. Anne Ave., the four-storey Turnock Manor building was purchased by the Province to address a lack of rental housing for middle-income people who live and work in Maple Ridge.

“Every Canadian deserves a place to call home,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. “That’s why, through new investments like Turnock Manor, our government is taking action to not only increase the supply of new rental developments, but to also provide housing options that are closer to jobs, services and amenities that middle-class families in Maple Ridge need.”

The Province purchased the homes for approximately $23.6 million. The Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), contributed $6.6 million to the purchase as part of the 10-year bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy between the federal and provincial governments.

“Maple Ridge welcomes this important investment,” said Mike Morden, mayor of Maple Ridge. “We look forward to collaborating with our senior government partners to expand our local housing continuum, including addressing the urgent need for affordable housing for families and seniors in our community.”

The building is a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with 70 underground parking stalls on site. BC Housing will operate the building. Monthly rents will range between $742 for a studio to $1,895 for a two-bedroom unit and are not subsidized. This will help to address a lack of rental housing for middle-income residents in B.C.

This project is part of almost 32,000 new affordable homes that are complete or underway for people in B.C. through provincial investments made since 2017.

Quotes:

Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“People living and working in Maple Ridge understand the need for more middle-income housing in the city. Our purchase of Turnock Manor means young families and professionals can find a place in their neighbourhood that meets their needs.”

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission –

“This project shows what we can achieve when we come together and work in partnership with local governments and our federal partners to get housing built. I’m so proud we’re bringing more of the housing our community so desperately needs to Maple Ridge.”

Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam –

“We all know that everyone in our region, and across Canada, deserves adequate housing. Today, our government is helping Maple Ridge to increase its supply of new rental. Turnock Manor will now offer fresh housing options for families and individuals that are even closer to good jobs, services and amenities in Maple Ridge.”

Quick Facts:

Through a 30-point housing plan launched in 2018, the B.C. government is working with partners to deliver 114,000 affordable homes over 10 years. The plan has also introduced new measures aimed at curbing speculative demand that has driven up the cost of living.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, the federal Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and reallocates $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair and support for more than 35,000 additional housing units.

Canada’s National Housing Strategy is a 10-year plan worth more than $72 billion that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Learn More:

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online at: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

For more information about CMHC, please visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca