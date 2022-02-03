Intelligent Pigging market Size Forecast To Reach US$ 900 million by the end of 2027 | LIN SCAN, T.D. Williamson, Inc.

Intelligent Pigging Market

Pigging is a process that involves inserting a pig into a pipeline and then reducing it to normal size.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Pigging is a process that involves inserting a pig into a pipeline and then reducing it to normal size. The pig is then pulled along the pipeline by the pressure-driven flow of the product. This method is commonly used in oil refineries for cleaning large diameter pipelines but is now being used in many continuous and batch process plants. In addition to these applications, a broader variety of applications are available for a variety of piping materials, from plastic to rubber. Pigging is a fast and efficient process, and there are several benefits to implementing one. It increases yields and reduces waste by minimizing the need for cleaning fluids and water. Because pigging is so fast, it speeds up changeovers. It also reduces the need for flushing, which saves time and resources. It helps the environment by reducing pollution and energy. So, users can expect a significant reduction in the use of water and chemicals.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global intelligent pigging market include Onstream Pipeline Inspection, Dacon Inspection Services, LIN SCAN, Applus, Intertek, Enduro Pipeline Services, NDT Global, ROSEN Group, Baker Hughes, and T.D. Williamson.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of oil and gas companies in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global intelligent pigging market. For instance, according to Oil & Gas IQ, there are around 200 oil and gas companies globally. Pigging is extremely fast, but the actual speed depends on several factors. While the process may take several minutes or hours, it generally reduces the need for extensive line flushing. The process also saves on CIP, as interval checks require more time than a single pigging. This makes it possible for production lines to be changed much faster. In addition, pigging can improve yields and productivity. The time savings associated with fewer flushing and CIP operations is a big advantage. Increasing launches by key market players are estimated to enhance the growth of the global intelligent pigging market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 the global intelligent pigging market faced a lot of restraints such as closing down of several transport routes. Moreover, the absence of manual labor in oil and gas plants and the delay of several new projects also hampered the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global intelligent pigging market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.69%, owing to the increasing prevalence of oil and gas companies in the world. For instance, according to Oil & Gas UK, currently, there are 50 oil and gas enterprises in the UK.

North America is expected to hold a major share of the growth of the global intelligent pigging market, owing to the increasing prevalence of oil and gas companies in the region. For instance, according to the Independent Petroleum Association of America, there are around 9,000 independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global intelligent pigging market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. Moreover, the increasing investments in the oil and gas sector are assessed to drive the market growth.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Intelligent Pigging Market, By Technology:

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Ultrasonic Test

Global Intelligent Pigging Market, By End-use Industry:

Oil

Gas

