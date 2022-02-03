Government Initiatives Drive The Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Demand

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initiatives by governments across countries to promote sustainable buildings and wastage reduction along with mandating the use of modular and prefabricated systems is a major trend shaping the growth of the global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market. According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), a Singapore government agency website, the Singapore government mandated Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) acceptance framework to be used at development sites. PPVC suppliers and manufacturers are instructed to ensure that their PPVC systems and in-built bathrooms meet the PPVC performance requirements. Thus, the rising government initiatives to promote green buildings and the use of modular housing is expected to be key among multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market trends.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is expected to grow from $38.50 billion in 2021 to $41.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market share is expected to reach $54.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Major players covered in the global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction industry are Guerdon Modular Buildings, ATCO, Laing O'Rourke, Red Sea International Company, Vinci Construction Grands Projects, Bouygues Construction, Skanska AB, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. KG, Algeco, Katerra.

TBRC’s global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market report is segmented by type into permanent, relocatable, by material into steel, precast concrete, wood, plastic, others.

