Tourists’ Social Media Influence Drives The Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively impacting the tourism and non-residential accommodation industries. With tourists sharing their travel information, photographs and videos on social media platforms, people are increasingly becoming aware of the tourist destinations and recreational experiences offered by different countries around the world. According to a survey by Stackla, in 2019, 86% of people (and 92%of Gen Z) said they’ve become interested in a specific location after seeing user-generated content in social media. Also, the mass media is playing an important role in helping countries promote tourism by educating people about their culture. Non-residential accommodation services market research shows that this rising awareness is resulting in large number of people travelling abroad and is expected to drive growth in the industry during the forecast period.

Hotels are using technologies to improve customer experience and reduce operational costs. The most significant trends include the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots. NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process. Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and can personalize the experience for guests.

The global non-residential accommodation services market size is expected to grow from $0.72 trillion in 2021 to $0.87 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-residential accommodation services market share is expected to reach $1.48 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Major players covered in the global non-residential accommodation services market are Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Rewe Group, Ctrip.Com International Ltd, Intercontinental, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Accor Hotels, TUI Group and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels (Group) Company Limited.

TBRC’s global non-residential accommodation services market report is segmented by type into hotel and other travel accommodation, camping and caravanning, students and workers non-residential accommodation, by price point into economy, mid-range, luxury, by channel into direct sales, distributor, by mode of booking into online bookings, direct bookings, others.

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation, Camping And Caravanning, Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury), By Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), By Mode of Booking (Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a non-residential accommodation services market overview, forecast non-residential accommodation services market size and growth for the whole market, non-residential accommodation services market segments, geographies, non-residential accommodation services market trends, non-residential accommodation services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

