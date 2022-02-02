Poe: Senate ratifies bicam report on PSA amendments

PHILIPPINES, February 2 - Press Release February 2, 2022 Senate ratifies bicam report on PSA amendments Sen. Grace Poe hailed the ratification of the proposed amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA), saying she hopes this would be "start of the era of inclusive economic gains and development" in the country. "Our overarching goal is to enhance competition, provide better quality services and create jobs," said Poe, the chairperson of the Senate committee on public services and sponsor of the bill. "The country's top economic and legal experts have thrown their weight behind this bill. The data will bear us out. Not only will the passage of this measure speed up the country's economic recovery from the devastating effects of the pandemic, but it will also make our country competitive when it comes to attracting foreign direct investments which we sorely lack and need," Poe stressed. The Senate on Wednesday night gave the nod to the bicameral conference committee report, which harmonized the conflicting provisions between Senate Bill No. 2094 and House Bill. No. 78 proposing changes to the over 85-year-old PSA to make it more responsive to the needs of the times. The ratified measure will go to Malacañang for the President's signature. The measure identified public utilities as follows: (1) distribution and transmission of electricity; (2) petroleum and petroleum products pipeline transmission systems; (3) water pipeline distribution systems and wastewaterpipeline systems, including sewerage pipeline systems; (4) seaports; and (5) public utility vehicles. Any industry not included in the list will remain as public services and will be liberalized, the measure said. "By easing the foreign equity restrictions in such industries, we are confident that our economy, which is lagging even behind our ASEAN neighbors, will thrive and grow, and that more jobs will be created for our kababayans," Poe said. The senator pointed out that liberalizing some industries is not an invitation for foreign countries to take advantage of the country's resources. "Adequate safeguards and security provisions are in place, including giving authority to the President to suspend or prohibit any proposed merger or acquisition transaction, or any investment in a public service that will grant control to a foreigner or a foreign corporation," Poe said. She emphasized the presence of a provision prohibiting foreign state-owned enterprises from owning capital in any public service classified as public utility or critical infrastructure. Foreign nationals are also not allowed to own more than 50 percent of the capital of entities engaged in the operation and management of critical infrastructure, unless his or her country accords reciprocity to Philippine nationals. "The ratified measure made its intentions clear and unequivocal by adding a provision that says that 'nothing in the bill shall be interpreted as a requirement for legislative franchise where the law does not require any'," Poe said. The measure also said that "no person shall be deemed a public utility unless otherwise subsequently provided by law." The proposed measure has also instituted penal provisions for violations. Bicam report sa pag-amyenda sa PSA, niratipikahan ng Senado Ikinatuwa ni Sen. Grace Poe ang ratipikasyon sa panukalang pag-amyenda sa Public Service Act (PSA) na inaasahang magiging simula ng panahon ng pagyabong ng ekonomiya at pag-angat ng bansa. "Ang ating layunin ay palakasin ang kumpetisyon at magbigay ng mas dekalidad na serbisyo bukod pa sa paglikha ng mga trabaho," pahayag ni Poe, chairperson ng Senate committee on public services at sponsor ng panukala. "Suportado ng top economic at legal experts ng bansa ang panukala. Madidipensahan din ito ng mga datos. Sa pagpasa ng panukala, hindi lamang napapabilis ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya mula sa negatibong epekto ng pandemya kundi ay magiging competitive din ang bansa sa panghihikayat sa mga dayuhang pamumuhunan na sadyang kailangan natin ngayon," diin ni Poe. Inaprubahan ng Senado nitong Miyerkules ng gabi ang bicameral conference committee report kung saan niresolba ang magkakaibang probisyon sa pagitan ng Senate Bill No. 2094 at House Bill. No. 78 na nagsusulong ng pagbabago sa 85-taon nang PSA upang mas makatugon sa pangangailangan ng panahon. Isusumite sa Malakanyang ang niratipikahang panukala para sa lagda ni Pangulong Duterte. Alinsunod sa panukala, idineklarang public utilities ang (1) distribution at transmisyon ng elektrisidad (2) petrolyo at petroleum products pipeline transmission systems; (3) water pipeline distribution systems at wastewater pipeline systems, kabilang na ang sewerage pipeline systems; (4) mga pantalan; at (5) public utility vehicles. Ang mga industriyang hindi kasama sa talaan ay mananatili namang public services. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagluluwag ng foreign equity restrictions sa mga industriyang ito, kumpiyansa tayong lalago ang ating ekonomiya na sa ngayon ay napag-iiwanan maging ng mga kalapit-bansa sa ASEAN at mas maraming trabaho ang maiaalok para sa ating mga kababayan," saad ni Poe. Nilinaw naman ng senadora na hindi ito nangangahulugang iniimbitahan ang mga dayuhang bansa na pagsamantalahan ang kayamanan ng Pilipinas. "May sapat na proteksyon at seguridad sa panukala, kabilang na ang pagbibigay ng awtoridad sa Pangulo na suspendihin o ipagbawal ang mga isinusulong na merger o acquisition transaction, o anumang pamumuhunan sa public service na magbibigay sa dayuhan o dayuhang korporasyon ng lubos na kontrol," paliwanag ni Poe. Binigyang-diin pa nito na may probisyon din sa panukala na nagbabawal sa foreign state-owned enterprises na magmay-ari ng anumang public service na nasa ilalim ng klasipikasyon bilang public utility o critical infrastructure. Hindi rin papayagan ang mga dayuhan na magmay-ari ng mahigit 50 porsiyentong kapital sa operasyon at pamamahala ng critical infrastructure, maliban na lamang kung ang kanyang bansa ay magbibigay din ng kahalintulad na awtoridad sa mga Pinoy. "Binigyang-linaw sa niratipikahang panukala ang magandang intensyon sa pamamagitan ng pagdaragdag ng probisyon na nagsasaaad na walang anumang probisyon sa panukala ang dapat na ituring bilang requirement para sa legislative franchise kung hindi naman itinatakda ng batas,"paliwanag ni Poe. Nakasaad rin sa panukala na walang sinuman ang ituturing na public utility maliban na lamang kung itinatakda ng batas. Nakapaloob rin ang pagpataw ng parusa sa mga lalabag sa mga probisyon nito.