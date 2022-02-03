Recent estimates state that Survival Tools Market will reach $2,481.6 million by 2030 | Coleman, LLC, Fiskars Group

Survival Tools Market

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for survival tools is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising number of customer’s interest toward fitness & health, exploring nature, acquiring new skills and getting unique experiences. This has increased their interest toward recreational activities, thereby driving the growth of survival tools market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Survival Tools Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global survival tools market size was valued at $1,279.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,481.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Survival tools are one of the most integral parts of recreational activities such as hiking, caving, rock climbing mountaineering and others. The survival tools are used as safety products while performing recreational activities. These includes survival knives, flashlight, first aid kit and others. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and B2B channels, has made these survival tools easily accessible to the customers, which in turn has increases the survival tools market demand. Additionally, the IOT embedded survival tools are the ongoing survival tools market trends.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the pocket tools segment accounted for the highest survival tools market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

By application, the hiking segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021to 2030.

By region, North America occupied the maximum share in the survival tools market in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global survival tools industry include :-

Coleman Company, Inc., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Fenix Outdoors International AG, Fiskars Group, Johnson & Johnson, Leatherman Tool Group, Inc., SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, Surefire, LLC and UST Brands.



The global survival tools market is analyzed on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, it is classified into pocket tools, first aid kit, compass and others.

By application, it is divided into hiking, hunting & fishing, camping and others.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, online store, supermarket/hypermarket and others.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and rest of LAMEA).

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of survival tools market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

