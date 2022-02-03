Bleisure Travel market (2020-2030) | Recent Research Results for Top Companies |Airbnb Inc., Expedia Inc., BCD Travel

Bleisure travel can be planned through online portals and conventional methods like travel agents

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The word Bleisure is derived from two words—business and leisure which means merging business and leisure time in an action. Bleisure travel is preferred by various governments and corporate sectors due to its business as well as leisure time in one travel. Bleisure travel can be solo or group travel. Many companies are changing their business policies. Bleisure travel can be planned through online portals and conventional methods like travel agents. Increase in number of bleisure travelers boost the sales of hotels and travel agencies and popularity of travel destinations, which in turn fosters the bleisure travel market growth.

Regions Covered :-

North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

Companies Covered :-

Airbnb Inc., American Express Travel, Expedia Inc., BCD Travel, Flight Centre Travel Group, Carlson Wagonlit Travel,MakeMyTrip, World Travel Holding Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 has affected the travel market that has caused huge losses to travel companies and hospitality businesses. People are afraid to go on a trip with their family because of this pandemic’s situation. Hotels and many travel places are closed due to strict orders from the government. Airways and seaways are restricted. So, COVID-19 has majorly affected the hospitality business. Every online and conventional travel agency is facing financial problem to meet the target. Many labors, who worked in hotels and travel agencies are not able to make living for them. COVID-19 has caused problem for tourist places as well, which has affected the economic financial position.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers,and Impact Analysis

Bleisure travel is cost-effective for the business managers and government employees. Advanced offers, better accommodation, and improvement in the services provided during the stay of customers or good feedback are the factors that drive the growth of the global bleisure market. However, bad experience and getting substitute offers at a better prize hinder the growth of the market. Hotels and travel agencies can collaborate with the online travel booking website and promote their hotels and accommodation facilities. This is expected to be an opportunity for hotels to border their market and make a new path in the industry.

Request For Sample ;- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6722

The global bleisure travel market trends are as follows:

Companies are now opting for bleisure travel to motivate and retain their employees. The bleisure travel market is anticipated to experience growth in the coming years as corporate employees prefer to go on bleisure travel so that they can work and relax. Some business managers also extend such trip for more days.

The bleisure companies are focusing on capturing maximum market. There are top players that have major share in the market and focus on business expansionin every possible way.

The travel agencies can work with the top hotels who are popular for their hospitality services and then book trips for the customers. This can help the companies in many ways and can be cost effective. Increase in the facilities or accommodation and offers provided by the travel agencies as well as hotels is expected to increase the number of customers.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Bleisure Travel Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6722?reqfor=covid

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global bleisure travel industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global bleisure travel market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global bleisure travel market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global bleisure travel market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Bleisure travel Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the bleisure travel market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Buy Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/03921da975e1b13822f7f5f392b0f2a3



Similar Report ;-

France Luxury Travel Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-luxury-travel-market-A13429

Theme Park Vacation market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/theme-park-vacation-market