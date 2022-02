SUMMIT IN DUBAI FOR THE CREATION OF A BIOTECH HUB IN THE UAE

Secondcell Bio is scaling up implementation of biotechnology originating from The Rockefeller University for drug discover at Scale. Alliance Care Technologies International provides value-based healthcare solutions across the continuum of care. Dubai Summit to create a leading drug discovery biotech hub in the United Arab Emirates.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE-based Alliance Care Technologies International (ACTI) and American biotech firm Secondcell Bio™ are hosting a summit in Dubai focused on high-speed discovery of new drugs. The summit Is being convened with Emirati stakeholders, doctors, scientists, research foundations and government officials between February 1 to 12, 2022.is a proprietary biotechnology invented by Secondcell Bio™ CEO Dr. Kambiz Shekdar in the laboratory of the late Nobel-Laureate Dr. Gunter Blobel of The Rockefeller University.According to Dr. Shekdar, “ChromovertTechnology is newly published, but it is not new, and that is an excellent thing: more than $100,000,000 has already been invested in perfecting it."Currently, the industry-average failure rate in the pharmaceutical industry is a staggering 98%. Chromovertimproves the likelihood of success. Dr. Blobel said, "You can really test in a much more comprehensive way than you could previously, and therefore Chromovert will probably be important to eliminate side effects or to predict side effects and we can get better, more highly targeted drugs."ACTI CEO Michele Tarnow adds, “We have the privilege to work with the UAE’s leading hospitals and research centers. By helping to bring Secondcell Bio™ and Dr. Shekdar’s research to the UAE, we help the Emirates achieve their goal of becoming the leader in global health care by 2030. We are excited to work alongside Dr. Shekdar to bring this cutting-edge research to the UAE.Previously, Chromovertwas used to discover a novel pain blocker fast-tracked by the FDA and presented at The White House and to create a $100M+ natural flavors discovery engine with The Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods and Nestle. The technology is also being used to pursue a global cure by Research Foundation to Cure AIDS (RFTCA).About Secondcell Bio™Secondcell Bio™ is building greater partnerships to realize the full potential of its ChromovertTechnology. Secondcell is making its technology available to researches in universities around the world. While the language of science is English, Secondcell Bio™ speaks all languages. An Arabic version of the process is enclosed. Materials and methods to operate the technology are available online at https://www.secondcellbio.com/ About Alliance Care Technologies InternationalAlliance Care Technologies International (ACTI) is driven by a mission to provide global access to quality healthcare. ACTI develops and deploys advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions that solve today's most pressing healthcare challenges. We work with industry leaders to design individualized solutions that enhance the patient experience, streamline administrative processes, manage costs, and ultimately, improve healthcare outcomes. https://www.alliancecaretech.com/ SECONDCELL BIO™ CCONTACT INFORMATIONVice President of Public Affairs, J. Dianne Dotsondianne.dotson@secondcellbio.comTechnology Ambassador Elya Rizkelya.rizk@secondcellbio.comALLIANCE CARE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CONTACT INFORMATIONvalue@alliancecaretech.com+971.58.550.9179