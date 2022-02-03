Excavator Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

Excavator Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the excavator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Excavator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global excavator market reached a value of US$ 48.9 Billion in 2020. An excavator refers to a type of heavy construction equipment used for digging excavations and trenching purposes. It is also adopted for drilling holes, foundations, dredging rivers, demolitions, material handling, lifting heavy objects, etc. These operations utilize hydraulic force generated by a hydraulic motor with an electric, diesel, or petrol engine. In comparison to conventionally used machines, modern excavators facilitate safer movements and enhanced maneuverability. As a result, these are used globally in large-scale residential and commercial construction, development of roads and ports, mining projects, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/excavator-market/requestsample

The growing construction industry is one of the primary factors propelling the market growth for excavators. Moreover, the rising adoption of automated excavators for minimizing labor costs and remote tracking of operations is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, ongoing product innovations, such as the integration of fuel cell-based electric motors for powering excavators, are positively influencing the market growth. Various other factors, including the emergence of equipment rental services and expanding infrastructural development projects undertaken by the government bodies across several nations, will further continue to drive the market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the excavator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.

John Deere

Joseph Cyril Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Yanmar Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment AB.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Mini/Compact

Crawler

Wheeled

Heavy

Breakup by Mechanism Type:

Electric

Hydraulic

Hybrid

Breakup by Power Range:

Upto 300 HP

301-500 HP

501 HP and Above



Breakup by Application:

Mining

Construction

Waste Management

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/excavator-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Automotive Supercharger Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-supercharger-market

Precision Gearbox Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precision-gearbox-market

Latin America Two-wheeler Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-two-wheeler-market

United Kingdom Vehicle Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-kingdom-vehicle-recycling-market

Gaskets and Seals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gaskets-seals-market

Leisure Boat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/leisure-boat-market

North America Tire Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-tire-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.