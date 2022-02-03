Carrageenan Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2021-2026

Carrageenan Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carrageenan market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Carrageenan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global carrageenan market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Carrageenan stands for an anionic polysaccharide extracted from different red and purple seaweeds species, such as Chondrus, Eucheuma, Gigartina, etc. It is widely used for stabilizing and gelatinizing proteins in yogurt, ice cream, cottage cheese, whipped toppings, etc. Carrageenan is also utilized in meat products like sausages and cooked hams for its ability to bind water, control texture, maintain structural integrity, etc. Moreover, its non-toxic, biodegradable, and biocompatible nature makes it fit for applications in the cosmetics industry to achieve the desired product texture.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market/requestsample

The rising preferences for processed and packaged food products represent one of the primary factors contributing to the growth of the carrageenan market. This can be attributed to the growing usage of carrageenan in the emulsification of non-dairy desserts and preventing spoilage in bakery and confectionery items. Additionally, carrageenan is also utilized as a stabilizing agent in the manufacturing of healthy beverages. Based on the antiaging, antioxidant, anticarcinogenic properties of carrageenan, it is widely adopted for producing skin lotions, shaving foams, toothpaste binders, etc. Various other factors, including the increasing development of medicines and microbiocidal compounds for wound dressings in the pharmaceutical industry and the rising product utilization as gelling agents in air fresheners, are further expected to bolster the carrageenan market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global carrageenan market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

Aquarev Industries

Ashland

Cargill Incorporated

Ceamsa

CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

LAUTA Ltd.

Marcel Carrageenan

MCPI Corporation

TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Kappa

Iota

Lambda

Breakup by Function:

Thickener

Gelling Agent

Stabilizer

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/carrageenan-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Europe Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-salmon-market

United States Salmon Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-salmon-market

GCC Bakery Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-bakery-products-market

Cognac Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognac-market

Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/lobster-market

Coconut Water Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/coconut-water-market

Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market

Processed Meat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/processed-meat-market

Dog Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dog-food-manufacturing-plant

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.