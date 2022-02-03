Laguna Niguel, CA Custom Eyeglass Frames/Handcrafted Fashion Eyewear Launch

Laguna Niguel, CA - Soul Focus Optical (949-549-4084) launches its latest eyewear collection for creatives looking for something unique. The company lives by the saying “Wear your glasses, don’t let your glasses wear you.”

Unique. Durable. Attractive. These are the words that Soul Focus Optical uses to describe its new eyeglasses collection. Lovingly handcrafted and designed by founder, Sherry Abbassi, ABOC, clients are assured that their eyewear is the perfect pair for their specific needs.

The new artistic eyeglass collection continues the mission of the company to help more people embrace their individuality with quality handmade eyewear designs. They believe that life is limitless – and that should extend to how people protect their eyes, including the eyewear they choose.

The collection couldn’t have come in a better time, says Abbassi. According to her, more people now are looking for fashionable eyeglasses, not only for cosmetic purposes but as a means to correct their vision as well. Wearing eyeglasses is no longer considered “nerdy” or “unpopular”, and is now seen as a natural part of one’s life.

Nevertheless, just because most people need to wear glasses shouldn’t mean they’re limited to choice. Soul Focus Optical is determined to help match people to the pair of eyeglasses that suit their budgets and personality. True to its name, the eyewear company clarifies that the windows to the soul should have clear and attractive panes to define them.

The group is an open network provider with most insurance companies. This means that they can offer customers a new option to utilize their insurance benefits without going to an in-network system. Soul Focus Optical chose this solution to maintain its autonomy from insurance companies and continue selling its own in-brand custom frames.

Clients are reminded that they do not have an optometrist on board and cannot write prescriptions nor examine eyes. Those who want a custom frame should bring their current prescription to be accommodated.

A spokesperson for the company wrote, “We pave the way in the optical world by encouraging any person to be able to channel their artistic expression through providing unique, exclusive, high quality, handcrafted, designer frames you can’t easily find just anywhere.”

