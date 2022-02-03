Green Information Technology Service Market Revenue | Opportunities and Future Prospects 2030

The global green IT services market is majorly driven by the increasing desire among the corporate and IT sector to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased awareness among end-user organizations to reduce cost and improve efficiency; introduction of favorable government initiatives to mandate and promote the implementation of green projects; and growth in trend of usability of IT components are anticipated to drive the green information technology service market growth during the forecast period.

The green information technology service market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, and region. Based on solution, it is categorized into equipment manufacturer solutions, energy reduction solutions, green business solutions, real estate development solutions, green IT solutions, purchasing solutions, waste reduction solutions, workplace innovation solutions, and sustainability compliance solutions segments.

Based on service, it is classified into integrated facilities designing services, eco-footprint assessment, business process and system design services, IT system design services, IT infrastructure system designing services, sustainability program, eco-innovation planning services, and project management service, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the market are Accenture plc., BT Global Services plc., Cap Gemini S.A., Computer Sciences Corporation, Dell Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, GreenIT Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the green information technology service market and current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the green information technology service market is provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

