Seniors Food Program delivery will take place tomorrow

CANADA, February 2 - Due to the special weather statement forecast for Friday, February 4, Government will make food deliveries to seniors who have registered through the Seniors Food Security Program on Thursday, February 3. Deliveries will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Individuals are asked to be home during this time as food cannot be left unattended. 

For more information on the Seniors Food Security Program visit, visit: Seniors Food Security Program. Anyone requiring assistance with the online form can contact 1-866-770-0588 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or dial 2-1-1

Media contact: Rebecca Gass Senior Communications Officer Social Development and Housing rjgass@gov.pe.ca

