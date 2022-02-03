Top Oculofacial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Robert Schwarcz Launches Orvos Skin Science

Dr. Robert Schwarcz (photo courtesy of naturalfacedr.com) Orvos Skin Science (photo courtesy of naturalfacedr.com)

Skin Care Collection from renowned cosmetic oculofacial plastic & reconstructive surgeon is a plant-based, medical grade antioxidant skin care system

I always felt that most plant-based product lines don't have as many chemicals in them and therefore are unable to accomplish as much, so I was on a mission to accomplish more.” — Dr. Robert Schwarcz- - Founder of Orvos Skin Sciene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned cosmetic oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Robert Schwarcz, one of only 650 surgeons nationwide admitted to the American Society of Oculofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (ASOPRS), recently launched Orvos Skin Science. Orvos is a three-piece skin care collection that is a plant-based, medical grade antioxidant skin care system. As a double board-certified surgeon, Dr. Schwarcz, known for achieving natural looking results and his skill and precision in cosmetic surgery, has had more training for perfecting eyelids than any other type of cosmetic surgeon. This prominent surgeon is in high demand not only for his specialty in eyelid surgery which includes eyelids, mid-face and brows but also for many other surgical and non-invasive procedures. These include facelifting, neck lifting, injectables, and, of course as seen in W magazine, he is the go-to for post-blepharoplasty botched surgery cases.



Dr. Schwarcz's extensive training and skill in ophthalmology led him into oculoplastics and cosmetic surgery causing him to become one of the most celebrated cosmetic oculofacial plastic surgeons around. He offers surgical procedures including anything and everything for the eyes. These procedures include blepharoplasty, which is lifting of the eyelid, ptosis repair which is muscle surgery to open the eyelid wider, lower eyelid surgery including bag removal, and brow lifts. “What I like so much about my specialty is that it is precision surgery; unlike like large flaps, everything is very precise and refined. I started off my residency medical career operating with a microscope,” explains the NYC based surgeon. Everyone uses that “catch” word “natural-results.” I have been true to that from the inception of my practice 15 years ago; I don’t overdo it. I don’t overpull because I like to keep it natural, and I base everything on how you looked 20 years ago instead of on how someone else looks. I require every consult to bring in old photos of themselves. I don’t change someone’s face or appearance; I reset it, and that is what I think is different.”



Dr. Schwarcz enjoys living a healthy plant-based and active lifestyle, and as a result, he recently launched Orvos Skin Science, a plant-based, medical grade antioxidant skin care system. He believes it is equally important not to have any chemicals in your body as well as on your body. Orvos delivers visible results to all skin types, addressing primary skin concerns including dullness, age spots, hydration, fine lines, and even skin tone. Every ingredient is carefully curated with the highest possible concentrations to create radiant, glowing skin. “I always felt that most plant-based product lines don’t have as many chemicals in them and therefore are unable to accomplish as much, so I was on a mission to accomplish more. Orvos Skin Science is loaded with natural ingredients. I substituted a lot of the chemicals needed to create a certain effect with mimickers: instead of a retinol, I substituted plant-based fruits like Bakuchiol, and instead of ascorbic acid and vitamin C, I put in Kakadu plums and a lot of other fruit-based acids as well.”



Dr. Schwarcz offers a boutique practice at two locations, NYC, and Scarsdale, New York where he provides patients with one-on-one care. He performs all consultations, surgeries, post-operative visits, and injections himself. Dr Schwarcz explains, “My practice is truly white glove. I do everything myself, and I don’t delegate anything; I take out my own sutures. If you get a facelift, you are put up in a nearby hotel with an overnight nurse, and I come to your bedside the next day. I have been doing this for years. It’s the necessary hand holding needed for top notch quality care.”



For more information, visit: www.naturalfacedr.com

Dr. Robert Schwarcz

212.396.4400

Instagram: drrobertschwarcz

Dr. Robert Schwarcz‘s Interview with Christine Montanti for Social Life Magazine