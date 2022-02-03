Empowering shoes (illogically plant-based) for world-changing females
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many brands claim to empower women, but rarely do you find products literally designed in their image. Illogical Dreamers creates plant-based, Italian Sacchetto shoes for just this purpose. Let’s take a moment to consider today’s ladies – Earth conscious and absolutely determined to improve the world around them. Illogical Dreamers makes shoes that mirror each of these traits.
Let’s start with some facts. Research done by Mintel (with 2,000 people) shows that women care deeply about the environment and the majority of them, 71%, try to adopt more eco-friendly living. Similarly, Illogical Dreamers creates planet-friendly-and-plant-based shoes that lower its carbon footprint. The “leather” used in their shoes is made from corn, providing a whopping 32% reduction in ozone layer depletion and xxx. The outsoles are made from 65% plant-based rubber and 35% recycled rubber. The insoles use 100% natural materials: coco fiber, bonded with plant-based latex.
CEO Emilia Higashi believes there is nothing more powerful than women who feel comfortable in their own skin. To honor that, she spent more than a year working with artisans in Italy to develop the ultimate plant-based ballerina. The footwear uses a classical method rooted deeply in Italian heritage -- Sacchetto construction -- which basically encircles the foot like a comfy “sock.” As a result, it feels like you’re wearing a buttery soft slipper, wherever you wear it. Illogical Dreamers became one of the world’s first to create a plant-based Sacchetto.
Just like all those multi-tasking ladies out there, Illogical Dreamers’ ballet flats offer a variety of ankle bracelets designed to be equally versatile. Sort of “one shoe fits all.” While the ballerina alone offers a timelessly cool vibe, the ankle bracelets allow the shoe to be easily expanded into a variety of looks — from casual to dressy.
It’s not just about what goes into the shoes, either. Illogical Dreamers created a sustainable shoe inspired by all those badass women out there working to build a better world. The outsoles are artfully embossed with an inspiring message: “Crush and Repeat.” It’s just a little reminder for world-changing females to keep reaching their goals, over and over again.
Lastly, akin to women being so determined to improve the world, Illogical Dreamers is planting a tree for every shoe they sell. They’re also donating 1% of their profits to their artisans, while helping them transition to more sustainable materials. It’s clear that Illogical Dreamers isn’t just making shoes for world-changing females, it is making shoes inspired directly by them. It’s right there in their manifesto: “Powerful women become even more powerful in stylish, comfortable shoes.” Say hello to the unicorn of the footwear world. A modern shoe modeled after the modern woman.
Illogical Dreamers is launching their brand in February via a Kickstarter campaign.
ABOUT ILLOGICAL DREAMERS
Illogical Dreamers is a global collective that’s challenging industry norms. It’s their mission to create shoes that elevate — and in the process, bring the world a transformative business model where products are sustainable created, artisans are partners, and women are beyond empowered.
To learn more visit https://www.illogicaldreamers.io / @illogical.dreamers.
