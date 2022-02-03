Winter Self Care Essentials: Meet the Treat Yourself Kit by Edobio
EINPresswire.com/ -- The wintertime is a time of retreat. As we hibernate to rest from the busier seasons and prepare for springtime to come, winter is a wonderful time to reflect, refresh, and indulge in restorative self care.
With this in mind, Edobio is introducing the new Treat Yourself Kit. This specially-curated product bundle features some of our favorite products for supporting mindful winter wellness rituals.
The Essentials: What is included in the Treat Yourself Kit?
● Edobio Radiance Booster Mask - Designed to be a solution for soothing stressed skin, the Radiance Booster Mask addresses many common seasonal concerns including dryness, temperature changes, and environmental damage. With lactic acid and mineral-rich sea silt from Okinawa, this nurturing moisturizer mask also helps to absorb impurities, revealing a brighter and more nourished complexion.
● Edobio Intensive Hydration Serum - For skin that has become dry or depleted by harsh conditions, the Intensive Hydration Serum is deeply enriching and replenishing. Thanks to a unique combination of sake lees extract, beautiful botanical oils and other natural extracts, the double-layered, multi-care formula provides support for the skin barrier and promotes better moisture retention.
● Edobio Relax Flow Tea - The ideal compliment to any stress-relieving routine is Edobio’s evening herbal tea blend which supports wellness from the inside out. It is infused with nine different relaxing herbs including lemon verbena, chamomile, calendula, elder flower, and rooibos, alongside Miyazaki Prefecture’s “Kunisato Number 35” blueberry leaves and genmai, sourced from Fukuoka Prefecture.
Additionally, this incredible tea has been found to contain potent immune-boosting properties, making it a helpful protective ally against COVID-19 and other winter illnesses.
The Treat Yourself Winter Protocol: How to Use the Products
● Step One: Prepare Relax Flow Tea
Relax Flow Tea can be prepared both hot or cold, according to your needs. For a hot beverage, simply add 1-2 teaspoons to your favorite tea pot, add boiling water and allow to steep for 5-7 minutes. For a cold treat, use 2-3 teaspoons, add boiling water and allow to brew for 10-15 minutes. You can also add ice to cool before drinking.
● Step Two: Apply Radiance Booster Mask
While your tea is being prepared is the perfect time to apply your masking treatment. On freshly cleansed skin, you will want to use about two pearl-sized drops of product and apply to the entire face, avoiding the eyes and mouth. The mask should be allowed to sit for 5-10 minutes and then be removed with cool or lukewarm water.
● Step Three: Apply Intensive Hydration Serum
After completely removing and rinsing away your mask treatment, you can follow with Intensive Hydration Serum to seal in all the benefits of your wellness practice. Using approximately 5-6 drops of product, gently massage the serum into your skin until it feels refreshed and rejuvenated. You can also apply toner prior to the serum for a boost of added hydration.
● Step Four: Enjoy!
After finishing your skincare is a great time to drink your tea, or brew another cup if you like. Once the ritual is complete, both your skin and your mind should feel relaxed and calm. For best results and sweet dreams all winter season, you can repeat the Treat Yourself Winter Protocol a few times per week or even every evening if desired.
About Edobio :
Edobio was founded in Japan and its roots are in traditional Japanese beauty rituals. The brand marries old world ingredients with today’s cutting-edge cosmetic technology to create cosmetics, skincare and other supplemental products.
Edobio’s formulations utilize soil-based probiotics that contain adaptogenic compounds including sake lees, and the brand’s hero ingredient BiProGE®, which has been cultivated via cross-fertilization with lactobacillus and yeast contained in the soil of rice paddies.
Where to Find Edobio Products
Since launching in 2018, Edobio has established a global brand presence. The products are beloved by both male and female customers and available internationally. Currently customers can find Edobio in shops in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and the United States or the products can be purchased online at edobio.com and shipped worldwide.
Shohei Yamada
