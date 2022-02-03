Deep Packet Inspection Market To See Incredible Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2028

AMR Logo

The deep packet inspection market in the global market is growing tremendously. There are various opportunities present that can contribute to growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global network security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% by 2016. However, the growth of the deep packet inspection market is projected to be faster as data security threat is continuously rising.

Some of the key drivers for the market growth are higher IP traffic due to adoption of high speed broadband globally, higher penetration of mobile devices and stiff competition among network service providers. However, privacy and network neutrality concerns, lack of DPI awareness and availability of open source DPI are some of the key restraints for the market growth. The DPI market is segmented on the basis of products, end-users and geographic regions.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Arbor Networks, Inc., Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Allot Communications Ltd., Qosmos, Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Rackspace Inc., Level3 Communications Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Cisco Systems has already developed two DPI enabled routers and its latest version CISCO ISR G2 router was recently launched in the market.

Most of the key players in the market are adopting product launch as the key strategy to enhance their market presence. The report discusses the competitive landscape of the DPI market based on the revenue share of the companies and strategic moves.

The product segment consists of standalone DPI products and integrated DPI products. Standalone products include those products that are used by end-users individually and are not connected to any commercial network. Integrated products are a part of a commercial infrastructure, which consists of multiple devices integrated into one or more networks.

For example, a personal computer used at home is a standalone product, while the one used in a commercial environment such as office is an integrated product. Since the number of integrated products is very high, it is expected that deep packet inspection market for these products would have higher revenue as compared to standalone products.

The end-user segment consists of governments, internet service providers (ISPs), enterprises, education and others. ISPs are the ones that offer data services to all the other end-users; therefore, it is expected that they would install the DPI services in their infrastructure initially.

Due to this factor, it is expected that ISPs would have the highest market share. However, government sectors would be the fastest growing sector as these departments collect highly sensitive data that need apposite data security.

The market is segmented into various geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is expected to adopt the technology early, as technological advances usually take place in this region; therefore, it is would have the highest revenue share among other geographies.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate maximum data over the next few years; therefore, it is expected that this region would have the fastest growth rate.

