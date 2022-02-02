AB478 in Asm: Representative Sinicki added as a coauthor - 2022-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 186.235 (21); to renumber and amend 186.11 (2); to amend 186.07 (7), 186.098 (1), 186.113 (15) (a), 186.115 (2), 186.118 (1), 186.118 (3) (a) (intro.), 186.118 (4), 186.118 (5), 186.235 (14) (c), 214.04 (21) (b), 215.13 (46) (a) 1., 221.0303 (2), 227.10 (2m), 227.14 (2) (a) 8., 227.20 (3) (c), 227.24 (1) (b) and 227.24 (1) (d); and to create 186.11 (2) (b) and (c), 186.113 (26), 186.118 (3m) and 227.01 (13) (yu) of the statutes; Relating to: authorized activities and operations of credit unions, automated teller machines of financial institutions, repealing rules promulgated by the Department of Financial Institutions, and providing an exemption from rule-making procedures.