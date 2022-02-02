Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,968 in the last 365 days.

SB573 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 66.0440, 84.01 (38), 196.01 (5) (b) 8. and 196.025 (8) of the statutes; Relating to: allowing persons to charge fees for the use of electric vehicle charging stations and the installation and operation of electric vehicle charging stations by the Department of Transportation or a political subdivision.

Status: S - Utilities, Technology and Telecommunications

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/2/2022 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb573

You just read:

SB573 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-02-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.