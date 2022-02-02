WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 36.27 (2) (bm) and 38.22 (6) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: resident tuition at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges for children and spouses of certain members of the armed forces. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab757
You just read:
AB757 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-02-02
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.