Submit Release
News Search

There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,961 in the last 365 days.

AB757 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to create 36.27 (2) (bm) and 38.22 (6) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: resident tuition at University of Wisconsin System institutions and technical colleges for children and spouses of certain members of the armed forces. (FE)

Status: A - Colleges and Universities

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab757

You just read:

AB757 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-02-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.