AB58 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to amend 704.16 (1) (b) (intro.), 704.16 (1) (b) 1., 704.16 (1) (b) 2., 704.16 (1) (b) 3., 704.16 (1) (b) 4., 704.16 (1) (b) 5., 704.16 (1) (b) 6., 704.16 (1) (b) 7. and 704.16 (2); and to create 704.01 (3e), 704.16 (1) (b) 8. and 704.16 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: terminating a tenancy for fear of imminent violence.