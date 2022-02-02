Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp's floor leaders, Senator Clint Dixon (R - Gwinnett) and Representative Josh Bonner (R - Fayetteville), introduced legislation to establish a Parents' Bill of Rights to increase transparency in education by ensuring school districts have procedures in place for parental participation in schools.

“At a time when our nation is more divided than ever, we’re leading the fight to ensure parents do not have any barriers which prevent them from playing an active role in their child's education,” said Governor Kemp. “As the parents of three daughters, Marty and I know students do best when their parents have a seat at the table and their voices are heard and respected. This bill is the product of a months-long, information-gathering campaign which includes the input of superintendents, teachers, parents, and other education stakeholders. At its core, it is about transparency, access, and promoting an engaged partnership between the parent and educators to the ultimate benefit of the student."

These bills codify parental rights when it comes to their child's education into law, including the right to access instructional material. The bills affirm a parent's ability to request information from a principal or superintendent and requires that they provide the requested information within 3 working days. If the principal or superintendent is unable to share the information within that timeframe, they must provide the parent with a description of the material and a timeline for its delivery, not to exceed 30 days.

"I'm honored to be carrying the governor's legislation to protect Georgia's students and the rights of their parents," said Senator Dixon. "This will ensure that there is transparency for parents while upholding best practices for those who work hard to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow."

"Parents have the primary responsibility for educating their children," said Rep. Bonner. "This legislation will provide needed transparency and access for parents as they partner with teachers to achieve the best possible outcomes."

"We appreciate Governor Kemp and his team for leading and encouraging parental involvement," said Lauren Plair, 1st Grade Teacher at Hahira Elementary School. "The students and their success is the 'why' behind what we do each and every day. In order to see students reach their ultimate goals, it is vital that parents and teachers work together as a team! Parents who give their input, time, and dedication to their child's education create an investment that is valuable to all students."