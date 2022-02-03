RECORD MONTH FOR THE DCRO INSTITUTE; ADOPTION OF QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR® AND CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE® SOARS

David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer Qualified Risk Director® Seal

Graduates are serving in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents, bringing a positive approach to the governance of risk-taking across multiple industries.

In January alone, we saw candidates come to our program from ten countries, including our first registrants from the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Belgium, Mexico, and Lebanon.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that registrations for its flagship program, The Board Members' Course on Risk® , reached record levels during January."Candidates from more than 25 countries on five continents have enrolled in this program during the 11 months since we launched," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "In January alone, we saw candidates come to our program from ten countries, including our first registrants from the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Belgium, Mexico, and Lebanon."The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who successfully complete the requirements of The Board Members' Course on Risk. The program is unique, as no course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty.Rebecca Brosnan, the most recent graduate of the program, is based in Hong Kong and serves as a non-executive director and member of the board risk committee for The City Bank Limited in Bangladesh. "I loved the Certificate in Risk Governance course," said Ms. Brosnan. "The depth of expertise shared from such a wide variety of disciplines is the perfect foundation for any Board Director or senior leader working with boards."The DCRO Institute is also the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation . Qualified Risk Directorshave advanced skills and experience in the positive governance of risk-taking. They link risk-taking to corporate purpose and achieving strategic goals, bringing a forward-looking and dynamic mindset to critical board discussions and essential board duties. The designation is awarded to those who possess a combination of skills and experiences across business leadership, risk leadership, education, and demonstrated personal leadership. Candidates for the designation have the option to pursue the Certificate in Risk Governanceas part of their candidacy.Risk, volatility, uncertainty, and opportunity are not in retreat. Rather, the speed of innovation and change is rapidly accelerating. Investors, partners, regulators, and boards demand skills in risk governance. Any board governing in a complex business environment needs Qualified Risk Directorsto fulfill the Duty of Care around risk governance ably.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

