Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For February 2022

February 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of February. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households. "Thank you to HHSC for working with the USDA to ensure Texans continue to have access to healthy and nutritious food," said Governor Abbott. "These emergency SNAP benefits continue to provide support to so many Texans." “We’re thankful to provide the most vulnerable in Texas the ability to provide nutritious and nourishing foods for their families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28. The emergency February allotments are in addition to the more than $5.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020. Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.