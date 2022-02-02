F&G's Nampa Public Shooting Range is open and looking for shooters

Idaho Fish and Game’s Nampa Public Shooting Range is a one-of-a-kind facility right in the heart of the Treasure Valley. A few months after its soft-opening to the public, Fish and Game and its non-profit partners – AIR Idaho Inc. and the Nampa Bow Chiefs – are ready to open the floodgates.

“We’ve been working to ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to fully promote this unique facility to public shooters, and we are now ready to do so,” said Derek Bibber, Shooting Range Liaison for Fish and Game’s Southwest Region.

The Nampa Public Shooting Range is one of four Idaho shooting ranges owned and managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game leases the property from the City of Nampa, while day-to-day range operations are a shared responsibility with AIR Idaho, Inc. and Nampa Bow Chiefs. The indoor facility is divided into two sides – with an archery range on one side of the building, and an air gun range on the other.

The air gun range allows for shooting at distances up to 20 yards. Soft-cast pellets (only), ranging in size from .177 to .50 are regularly used at the range. Guests can bring their own air rifles or use any of the demo guns available at the range.

“This is the only indoor air gun range in the State of Idaho, and one of just a few west of the Mississippi River,” said AIR Idaho founder Joe Schneehagen. “Air guns are one of the fastest-growing disciplines in recreational shooting and hunting, and to have this type of facility in the Treasure Valley is a huge asset to the public.”

Fish and Game Volunteer Services Coordinator Derek Fong added that these air guns are not the BB guns many people remember from their youth.

“These are sophisticated, powerful, and accurate air guns that are regularly used for everything from Idaho big game hunts to African safaris,” Fong said. “It’s really eye-opening when you have the opportunity to shoot one.”

The archery range allows for shooting distances of 5 to 20 yards. Rolling targets ensure that all shooters use the same firing line, regardless of shooting distance. Only target arrows are allowed (no broadheads).

“We are excited to welcome the public to the archery range and provide public shooting opportunity to promote the sport of archery,” said Nampa Bow Chiefs President Robert Zechmann.

At both indoor ranges, a range safety officer is on site to ensure the wellbeing of all guests.

The Nampa Public Shooting Range facility also features an outdoor archery range, which is not staffed by a range safety officer.

People can visit the Nampa Public Shooting Range page on Fish and Game’s website to find out more about the range, along with current news and information.

Grand opening slated for February 19

While the facility is currently open and ready for public shooters, Fish and Game and its partners have planned a grand opening for Saturday, Feb. 19 – complete with a food truck and Outdoor Skills Courses covering Archery 101 and Air Guns 101, during which experienced instructors will provide basic skills training for each shooting discipline. The grand opening event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with food available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and skills courses scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fee for these Outdoor Skills Courses is $18, which includes use of either the archery or air gun range for the day, a target, air gun and pellet use for the duration of the course Air Gun 101 Course, or use of a bow and arrows for the day on the archery range (provided lanes are open).

Because seats are limited in these courses, Fish and Game is asking people who are interested in participating to register ahead of time by contacting Volunteer Services Coordinator Derek Fong at 208-854-8957 or by email at derek.fong@idfg.idaho.gov. Payment for the Skills Courses is due when you arrive at the range.

A portion of each range will remain open to public shooters during these courses, so shooters who are not interested in the skills courses can just show up and shoot!

Where is the range located?

Nampa Public Shooting Range is located at 222 W. Railroad St. in Nampa.

The easiest way to get there is by taking the Northside Boulevard exit from Interstate 84. From there, head south on Northside Boulevard for about three-quarters of a mile and turn right onto N Broadmore Way. Shortly after turning onto N Broadmore Way, people should see a Fish and Game shooting range sign directing them to turn left onto W. Railroad St.

Nampa Public Shooting Range is located about a quarter mile down the road on the right.

What are the regular public shooting hours?

Indoor Air Gun Range: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays

Indoor Archery Range: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Outdoor Archery Range: Daily, sunrise to sunset

What are the fees to shoot?

Shooter fees are $10 per visit for either the indoor archery range or air gun range. Fees include your first air gun or archery target. Additional targets and shooting glasses are available for sale, in addition to air gun rentals.

Admission to the outdoor archery range is free, and a donation box is on site.