MRKT360 has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

With this partnership, our clients can be assured that they will get the highest quality and standards of services available in the industry.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based digital agency Mrkt360 has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.
— Eran Hurvitz (Mrkt360 CEO)
MRKT360's team of experts provides SEO services, Google Ads management, and other digital marketing solutions for businesses looking to boost their online presence.
“We are proud to continue this partnership as we have many years before,” said Mrkt360 CEO Eran Hurvitz. “With this partnership, our clients can be assured that they will get the highest quality and standards of services available in the industry.”
This February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
“Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in Canada. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”
- Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing
Mrkt360 is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
Mrkt360 is a Google Premier Partner marketing agency located in Toronto, Ontario. They provide services in Google AdWords, SEO, SMM, SEM, Web Design and more. Their artificial intelligence SEO platform has helped start-up companies grow from their incubation period to publicly traded companies, generating millions of clients for their customers and hundreds of success stories.
