LDH community-based testing site closing in Acadiana

The Louisiana Department of Health’s community-based testing site at Evangeline Downs Casino in Region 4 (Acadiana) will close permanently on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The testing site located at 2235 Creswell Lane Ext in Opelousas was opened temporarily to meet an increased demand in testing. 

Individuals can get tested at other LDH testing sites in the area including:

  • Iberia Parish Health Unit
  • Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
  • Acadia Parish Health Unit
  • Martin Parish Health Unit

You can also find other testing locations that are open at ldh.la.gov/covidtesting or call 211 to find a site near you.

Being vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself against hospitalization and death. You can learn about vaccination sites near you by calling Louisiana’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

You can also find a vaccine site online at ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

