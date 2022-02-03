5G Network Equipment Market Revenue will Grow at Significant Rate, Reaching Nearly US$ 189.5 Bn by 2031

5G Network Equipment Market

Report Details:

The 5G Network Equipment Market report provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As per the findings of a revised market research report by Persistence Market Research, the worldwide 5G network equipment market reached a valuation of around US$ 1.6 Bn in 2020, and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of over 55% during the forecast period 2022-2031..

5G network equipment is designed with innovative features such as increased bandwidth, enhanced capacity on 5G spectrum, speed upgrades, and others capabilities. Reliability of such features will drive market growth over the coming years.

5G network equipment offers various benefits such as easy setup and assembly, increased speed and bandwidth, as well as improved user performance, efficiency, and workflow. Huge adoption of advanced applications such as augmented reality, Internet of things, autonomous vehicles, and various technological enhancements is expected to result in steady demand growth for 5G network equipment.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Nokia, Ericsson AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Airspan Networks, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the 5G Network Equipment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The South Asia & Pacific region is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market, due to rise in digital IT infrastructure and shifting focus toward digital technologies in the region.

Growing trend of cost-effective 5G network equipment along with technological advancements is creating new growth opportunities for end users.

Key players in the market are focusing on acquisitions to complement their product portfolios, so as to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. Market participants are also focusing on providing products directly to end users to improve direct customer relations.

The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a CAGR of 47% through 2031, while that in Germany at close to 50%.

Market growth in China, Japan, and India is expected to be much higher, at around 58.6%, 63.5%, and 75.1%, respectively.

“Rise in demand for 5G networks and effective utilization of cloud-RAN technology in order to deploy 5G network technology will propel demand growth of 5G network equipment,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

5G Network Equipment Market Manufacturers

5G Network Equipment Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

5G Network Equipment Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

