Gov. Ricketts Announces Launch of Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts has announced the launch of the Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund (NHAF). Nebraska received $50 million from the federal government to create the program. The funds were allocated to Nebraska as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Subject to eligibility requirements, assistance is available to Nebraska homeowners who’ve experienced pandemic-related financial hardships resulting in delinquent mortgage payments, unpaid property taxes, or an inability to cover homeowner insurance premiums or other related homeownership costs.

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) is coordinating with the State to administer the Homeowner Assistance Fund in Nebraska. Informed by state mortgage and tax data, NIFA submitted a plan to meet federal guidelines and optimize use of the funds available to Nebraska. Last month, the federal government approved NIFA’s proposal.

Nebraskans can go to NebraskaHAF.com to learn more about eligibility requirements and how to apply for assistance. Call center representatives are available to assist applicants from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. The NHAF call center number is 844-565-7146.

Eligible Nebraskans can apply for the following three types of NHAF assistance:

Reinstatement Assistance

NHAF will provide financial assistance for eligible Nebraska homeowners to eliminate or reduce past due payments and other delinquent qualified expenses. Payments under a forbearance plan are included.

Mortgage Payment Assistance

NHAF will provide full or partial financial assistance for eligible Nebraska homeowners who are unable to make full mortgage payments due to a continuing financial hardship associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Payments under a forbearance plan are included.

Property Assistance

NHAF will provide funds to pay past due property taxes, homeowner insurance premiums, mortgage insurance premiums, flood insurance premiums, homeowner association fees or liens, condominium association fees, utility liens, or common charges that threaten sustained ownership of the property.