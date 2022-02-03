Award Winning Female Director Gillian Fritzsche Takes the Helm of Equal Verdicts Movie

Equal Verdicts: The True Story of the Lex Street Massacre Equal Verdicts Movie Equal Verdicts

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gripping true crime story penned by best-selling author Antonne M. Jones, is coming to the silver screen. This adaptation of Mr. Jones’ nationally recognized novel, “Equal Verdicts: The True Story of the Lex Street Massacre,” is an epic eye-opening reveal that must be experienced on the big screen. This social impact film was two decades in the making and chronicles the lives of the 4 wrongly accused Black men.

To bring this long-awaited work to the screen, Antonne has garnered the directing skills of celebrated creative Gillian Fritzsche." I didn't ask Gillian to direct 'Equal Verdicts’ because she's a woman, or to fill a status quo, but because she's extremely gifted and have done amazing work in this industry, and we're very fortunate to have her on board with us.” Gillian’s prior award-winning projects speak for her, and she's excited about directing the movie. “As a writer, producer, and director, — primarily in film/video — I am passionate about telling entertaining and meaningful stories that inspiring positive personal and social change.” says Fritzsche.

A recent New York Times report revealed that women are underrepresented in the film industry. On the average, just 4.8 percent of directors were women in 2017, yet Fritzsche and Jones are upending the status quo. The directorial choice has the approval of the New York City Women Filmmakers organization adding "We are thrilled to see the vision for NYCWF come to life through success stories like this. As an organization, we are committed to building a more inclusive industry for underrepresented creators in every aspect of the entertainment industry. We send our member Gillian Fritzsche and the entire crew our best wishes for a wonderful and smooth shoot!” ~ Cidney Hue & Lauren Sowa, Co-Presidents

The Lex Street Massacre, still the worst mass murder in the city’s history, became doubly infamous when prosecutors charged four innocent men in the Dec. 28, 2000, slayings. The mistake was reversed on the eve of the 2002 murder trial for the group. Those men later received remuneration in the amount of — $1.9 million — from the city for their wrongful arrest and subsequent 20-month imprisonment, which they said resulted from lying witnesses and coerced confessions by police officers.

There Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign launches in March 2022. Interested backers who log on to TheEqualVerdictsCampaign.com have the chance to be a part of cinematic history by bringing the massacre and the fallout to the big screen.

