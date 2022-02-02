Laborshed Studies Released for North Central Iowa

Communities in the North Central Iowa Alliance region, including: Charles City, Forest City, Garner, Hampton, Mason City, Northwood, and Osage have had Laborshed studies completed and the results published. The studies for all of these can be found on the LMI Laborshed page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed) including aggregated region results (North Central Iowa Alliance).

The study results are available in highly visual and interactive formats using data visualization software from Tableau and ArcGIS. Additionally, executive summaries in PDF file format can be accessed for each area as well using the drop-down menus on the Laborshed web page.