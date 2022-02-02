Destin Dolphin Tour Company Now Accepting Reservations

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Destin Dolphin Cruise, based in Florida, would like to announce that they are currently taking reservations for sunset cruises. The company offers several cruise packages for a variety of budgets, preferences, and age groups in Destin. The cruises provide an affordable, fun activity for the city’s residents and visitors alike — in addition to giving them the chance to watch dolphins at play. To make reservations, please visit the company website: https://sunshinedestin.com/dolphin-tours-in-destin/.

“If you are looking for the best dolphin tour in Destin,” says Destin Dolphin Cruise, “you have found it! Our Wild Dolphin Tour includes some of the best kept secrets that only locals know. Come aboard the newest catamaran in the Destin Harbor, with perfect, vibrant views from anywhere on the boat. Enjoy the sites of the Destin Harbor, viewing homes of the rich and famous, and home of the Luckiest Fishing Village. The tour will end up with the best seat in town to see our world-famous Destin sunsets. Destin is famous for our sunsets, and it is clear why. The bright colors, the beautiful weather and clear water; there is no place in the world like Destin, Florida, and a Destin Dolphin Cruise is the Number 1 way to sightsee. Book your Destin dolphin tour or Destin sunset cruise today!”

Over the course of these dolphin tours, the cruise company’s experienced team takes their passengers out on the open waters where they can watch the dolphins, which are often very close, in their natural habitat. While not every cruise is guaranteed to offer the opportunity to see dolphins, it is often possible to see them either up close or at a distance. Due to their playful nature, they are very likely to swim up to the boat and swim alongside for a while. Even if no dolphins appear, the cruise provides an opportunity to look out at the beauty of the waters around Destin, an opportunity few people are likely to have in their lifetime.

There are three dolphin cruises available at Destin Dolphin Cruise. The first is the one and a half hour Sunset Dolphin Cruise, which is priced at $25 for passengers who are 3 years old and up and $2 for every child under 2 years old. Priced at $20 per adult is the 1.5-hour Day Dolphin Cruise. Children between 3 and 12 years old pay $15, while children under 2 are only charged $2. On special occasions, passengers can watch the fireworks in Destin from a cruise boat. The Fireworks in Destin cruise costs $20 per person and is only available on special occasions (usually on Thursday nights). For more information, please visit the company's Facebook page here, and get in touch with Destin Dolphin Cruise to book a cruise.

A number of passengers have left excellent reviews of Destin Dolphin Cruise on platforms like Google Maps. One 5-Star review says, “The ride on the sea blaster was amazing. We had a great crew and captain. One of the crew members even did sign language to the songs they were playing. We got to see several dolphins and some huge manta rays that they said were very rare. This boat trip was definitely worth the money. The drinks were free, and they kept them coming. The weather was perfect. The boat wasn't too crowded, everyone was friendly. The process of booking the boat tour and getting the tickets was super easy. Definitely recommend if you are in the area.”

Destin Dolphin Cruise can be found at 500 Harbor Blvd #104, Destin, FL 32541. Contact them today to make reservations for the next Dolphin Tour or Sunset cruise.

