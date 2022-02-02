Delaware’s Tax Season Starts January 31, 2022

Delaware’s Division of Revenue began processing 2021 individual income tax returns on January 31, 2022. Delaware’s filing season, often opened in tandem with the IRS, was delayed this year due to programming required in include newly signed legislation that exempts Unemployment Insurance payments from Delaware Income Tax in 2021. Taxpayers may still file in advance of this date, and returns will be held until processing begins.

For faster turnaround times, citizens are encouraged to file their taxes online at de.gov/filetax or through other electronic filing programs and request direct deposit. In an effort to combat refund fraud, the Division of Revenue holds all personal income tax refunds until February 11, 2022. This year’s filing deadline for personal income tax is Monday, May 2, 2022.

Taxpayers should be aware that Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states. Therefore, it is important that anyone who is not a Delaware resident, but who has worked in Delaware, understands that they must file a Delaware tax return. Delaware Residents who work out-of-state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. By law, Delaware employees should receive their W-2 employment forms by January 31, 2022 for any job worked during the 2021 calendar year. Those who haven’t received a W-2 by January 31st should contact their employer.

For filing information and more, please visit revenue.delaware.gov.